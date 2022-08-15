Physician wins Hawaii's Democratic gubernatorial primary 

Hawaii's Lt. Gov. and physician Josh Green, MD, has won the Democratic primary for governor, the Tribune-Star reported Aug. 14.

He will face two-term Republican Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona in the general election.

Dr. Green has served as lieutenant governor the last four years to current Hawaii Gov. David Ige, who has served two terms and can no longer run. He previously served as a state senator and representative, and continues to work part-time as a physician.

The Hawaii Government Employees Association and the Hawaii State Teachers Association have endorsed Dr. Green's candidacy.