Matthew Leibman, MD, performed wrist surgery on Boston Red Sox left-handed ace pitcher Chris Sale, CBS Sports reported Aug. 9.

The procedure was performed at Newton-Wellesley (Mass.) Outpatient Surgery Center, the report said. Mr. Sale suffered the injury in a bicycle accident and will be out until spring of 2023.

Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center is affiliated with Newton-Wellesley Hospital, part of the Boston-based Mass General Brigham system.