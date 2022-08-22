Dr. Colin Ryan joins urology ASC specializing in robotic procedures

Colin Ryan, MD, has joined the Central Ohio Urology Group (Columbus), one of the first urological ASCs to provide robotic surgery.

The group has 15 offices in the region and focuses on over 50 specialties and subspecialties.

"Dr. Ryan will help us continue to offer the most advanced treatments for patients with issues such as overactive bladder, incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse and recurrent urinary tract infections, and further strengthen Central Ohio Urology Group as a hub of multidisciplinary care for complex pelvic medicine disorders," Corina Tracy, CEO of Central Ohio Urology Group's parent company U.S. Urology Partners, said in an Aug. 22 press release.

Dr. Ryan received his medical degree from Columbus-based Ohio State University College of Medicine and completed his urology residency at SUNY Stony Brook University Hospital in New York.

"I strive to explain medical conditions and their treatments in ways that my patients can understand and discuss with their loved ones. Utilizing both medical therapy and procedures ranging from minimally invasive to open surgery offers me the latitude to provide necessary therapy in a patient’s best interest," Dr. Ryan said.