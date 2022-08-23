Former Optum exec named CEO of tech-based healthcare company

MOBE, a healthcare company that uses data to better treat its customers and lower health system costs, named former Optum executive Mike Ott as CEO Aug. 23.

Mr. Ott currently serves as a government Defense Innovation Unit senior advisor and previously worked as president and CIO of Optum Financial, a UnitedHealth Group subsidiary.

"I was drawn to MOBE because I believe in the impact this company can make on people's lives, and the improvement it can make to our health system. MOBE has already removed over $200 million of unnecessary spend from the healthcare system — and the team has laid an incredible foundation for those who want to get healthier. Now it's time to accelerate," Mr. Ott said in an Aug. 23 MOBE news release.

The company also named Kurt Ceielski, a former data scientist and researcher for Icario, as COO.

"As senior executives in the payer sector and in health start-up environments, Mike and Kurt align perfectly with our mission, and are poised to enable MOBE to serve even more people who are trying to get healthier — while helping reduce the financial burden on our health system, employers, and society," Mark Evenstad, founder and chairman of MOBE, said in the release.