Steven Shin, MD, performed wrist surgery on L.A. Dodgers reporter David Vassegh at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles, YardBarker reported Aug. 22.

Mr. Vassegh fractured his right wrist while going down a slide at American Family Field, where the Milwaukee Brewers play. The surgery involved installing a plate into the wrist, the report said.

Mr. Vassegh also suffered six cracked ribs, the report said. He is expected to miss in-person coverage of Dodgers games until Sept. 2.