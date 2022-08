A physician at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has performed RWJBarnabas Health's first outpatient robotic surgery.

The procedure was performed by Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, using the DaVinci X robot at the hospital's ambulatory surgical pavilion, according to an Aug. 5 news release.

The pavilion will use robotics for most hernia surgeries and gallbladder surgeries, and certain gynecologic and urologic procedures.

RWJBarnabas Health is based in West Orange, N.J.