Iterative Scopes, a gastroenterology-focused software company, appointed Shrujal Baxi, MD, chief medical officer.

Dr. Baxi is an oncologist. In her new role, she will help Iterative Scopes use technology and data to improve inflammatory bowel disease care, according to a Sept. 1 news release from the company.

Dr. Baxi previously served as senior vice president of clinical and scientific solutions at Verana Health.