Gastro Health, GI Alliance and more: Who had the most transactions in 2022?

Becker's reported on eight Gastro Health transactions in 2022.

Here are the transactions made by six major gastroenterology groups in 2022.

Gastro Health (Miami)

In October, Gastro Health secured its fourth practice in Ohio. In September, Gastro Health finalized the acquisition of a Charlottesville, Va., practice. In August, Gastro Health added specialist Keith Moore, MD, to its list of providers. In June, Gastro Health added a practice in Annapolis, Md. At the end of June, Gastro Health opened a colonoscopy prep center in Miami. In April, Gastro Health acquired practices in Maryland and Washington. In February, Gastro Health acquired three practices in Massachusetts. Gastro Health kicked off 2022 by acquiring a practice in Florida and a practice in Maryland.

GI Alliance (Dallas)

Private equity firm Waud Capital Partners sold its controlling ownership stake in GI Alliance. GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value. GI Alliance is leasing a 12,400-square-foot space to open a practice in Little Rock, Ark. GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the Houston area. GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets. GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers.

United Digestive (Atlanta)

United Digestive is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers. United Digestive is consolidating operating systems for its partner practices. United Digestive added Daniel Mullady, MD, to its network.

US Digestive Health (Lancaster, Pa.)

US Digestive Health partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark. US Digestive Health added Southwestern Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network.

Capital Digestive Care (Rockville, Md.)

Capital Digestive Care opened a new laboratory; it is the first gastrointestinal specialty practice in the U.S. to be a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence. Capital Digestive Care added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network.

