Capital Digestive Care expands Virginia footprint by 2 locations

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care has added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network.

The deal is Capital Digestive Care's second partnership in Virginia, according to an Aug. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

The transaction adds nine board certified physicians, six advanced care providers, two office locations and an endoscopy center to Capital Digestive Care's footprint.

Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic region, according to the release. It consists of more than 160 physicians and advanced care practitioners.