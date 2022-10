Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health has partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark.

Delaware Center for Digestive Care brings three locations, two ASCs, more than 35 providers and more than 140 employees to the US Digestive Health Management network, according to an Oct. 4 news release.

US Digestive Health Management's network consists of more than 200 gastroenterology professionals and service providers, 29 locations, 17 ASCs and more than 950 employees.