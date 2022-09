United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers.

The company will provide services to Fort Myers Surgery Center, Cape Health Surgery Center in Cape Coral and Barkley Surgicenter in Fort Myers, according to a Sept. 7 news release from United Digestive.

United Digestive supports 21 ASCs and more than 200 providers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.