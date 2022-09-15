GI Alliance finalizes $785M physician-led buyout

Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance has finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

Apollo will now serve as GI Alliance's long-term strategic partner, according to a Sept. 15 news release from the practice management company.

As part of the transaction, Apollo will receive two seats on the GI Alliance board.

"Apollo closely aligns with GI Alliance's values. This strategic partnership creates true physician ownership, physician-led decision-making and a continued commitment to thoughtful growth," James Weber, MD, CEO of GI Alliance, said in the release.