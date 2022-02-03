Gastro Health breaks into Massachusetts with 3-practice deal

Gastroenterology platform Gastro Health has entered into its seventh state after a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts, according to a Feb. 3 South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report article.

The acquired practices include Greater Boston Gastroenterology, Digestive Health Specialists and Middlesex Gastroenterology.

Gastro Health has 145 locations with 360 physicians. These locations' services include medical office practices, infusion centers, imaging services and specialty pharmacies. The platform also has endoscopy centers and offers pathology and anesthesia services.