Gastro Health kicks off 2022 with 2 deals in Florida, Maryland

Miami-based Gastro Health is starting off the new year with two major deals in Maryland and Florida, according to two Jan. 5 news releases shared with Becker's ASC Review.

The fast-growing, private equity-backed company has a presence in Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland with over 140 locations and 315 physicians.

Here are the two acquisitions, both closed on Dec. 31:

1. The company inked a deal with Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola (Fla.). The practice has eight physicians, 12 advanced practice providers and 17 office locations spanning Florida and Alabama.The practice specializes in the treatment of a host of upper and lower gastrointestinal and digestive disorders.

The deal is Gastro Health's first in northern Florida, according to the release.

2. Gastro Health also acquired Optimal Digestive Care in Frederick, Md. The practice is led by David Kossoff, MD, and specializes in adult digestive tract diseases.