Gastro Health adds 2 practices in Maryland, Washington

Miami-based Gastro Health has added two new practices in Maryland and Washington, the company said April 6.

Gastro Health has a presence in seven states, Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts, with 365 physicians and over 145 locations.

Here are the two practices:

1. Towson, Md.-based Goldberg, Rosenstein, Khan & Forman, MD, PA. The practice is Gastro Health's third acquisition in Maryland, bringing its presence to four office locations with 27 providers.

2. Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center. The addition brings Gastro Health’s presence in the Pacific Northwest to five offices with 25 providers.