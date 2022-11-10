Capital Digestive Care's new lab recognized as Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care opened a new laboratory, which is the first gastrointestinal specialty practice in the U.S. to be a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence.

The 22,000-square-foot lab can support the needs of more than 160 physicians in the region, according to a Nov. 10 company news release. Capital Digestive Care Laboratory turns around 98 percent of tests in under 48 hours and processes more than 300,000 clinical tests annually.

As a Roche Center of Excellence, Capital Digestive Care Laboratory was recognized for its quality data, advanced technologies and diagnostic tools.

"The state-of-the-art diagnostic tools available in our lab coupled with our expert team provide the accurate and rapid results required to assist our physicians in disease diagnosis and patient care," the laboratory's Executive Director Laura Vivian said in the release. "This collaboration with Roche Diagnostics will help to expand our research capabilities and our ability to develop more personalized and actionable approaches to health and wellness in GI and beyond."