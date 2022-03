PE GI Solutions partnered with Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital to open Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center.

The new center in Concord has three gastroenterologists and earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for ASC Accreditation, according to a March 22 news release.

PE GI Solutions provides business strategies and insights to gastroenterology specialists, ASCs and healthcare partners.