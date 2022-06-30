Gastro Health opens colonoscopy prep center in Miami

Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopy.

Hygieacare prep replaces conventional oral colonoscopy prep and cleans the bowels using an infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. It is exclusively offered by Gastro Health, and the center is adjacent to the group's Miami endoscopy center, according to a June 29 news release.

This is the first Hygieacare center to open in Florida, according to the release. There are other centers in Texas, Virginia, Ohio, Mississippi and Maryland.

