Gastro Health acquires Virginia practice

Riz Hatton -  

Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates on Sept. 1.

The acquisition is the gastroenterology group's sixth partnership in Virginia since 2019, according to an Aug. 30 news release from Gastro Health.

Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates is joining Gastro Health with six physicians and four advanced practice providers. The practice includes an endoscopy center on its lower level.

Gastro Health supports more than 375 physicians and 150 locations across seven states, according to the release.

