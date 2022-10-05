Gastro Health secures 4th Ohio practice

Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Springfield Gastroenterology in Ohio.

This is Gastro Health's fourth partnership in Ohio, according to an Oct. 5 news release shared with Becker's.

Springfield Gastroenterology comes to Gastro Health with three physicians and one advanced practice provider. As part of the partnership, the practice's endoscopy center will also become part of Gastro Health.

Gastro Health supports practices in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. It has more than 380 physicians and 150 locations.