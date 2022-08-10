United Digestive consolidates operating systems for partner practices

United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is now consolidating operating systems for its partner practices.

The effort, called Project United, ensures that every partner practice can benefit from a common suite of technology platforms. The platforms include a single electronic health record, a practice management system, a human resources information system and revenue cycle management, according to an Aug. 10 United Digestive news release.

"Streamlining processes has been very beneficial, not only for our providers and team members, but for our patients as well," Neal Patel, MD, president of United Digestive, said in the news release. "From an improved patient experience via a common EHR, to ease of scheduling through the patient service/call center — it's a win across the board."

United Digestive supports 21 ASCs and more than 200 providers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.