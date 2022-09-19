16 gastroenterology updates

From celebrities receiving colonoscopies to a $785 million physician-led buyout, here are 16 gastroenterology stories Becker's has reported on since Aug. 29:

1. Waud Capital Partners sold its controlling ownership stake in the nation's largest GI practice management company, GI Alliance.

2. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recorded themselves receiving colonoscopies to raise awareness of increasing colon cancer diagnoses among people younger than 50.

3. GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

4. The Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons extended its partnership with Theator, the creator of a video surgical intelligence platform that can analyze surgical video data.

5. Biopharmaceutical company Takeda announced the launch of its Cdpath program, which uses a blood test to predict someone's potential risk for developing serious Crohn's-disease-related complications within the next three years.

6. Patient manager 83bar partnered with endoscopic video solutions company Virgo Surgical Video Solutions to accelerate clinical trial recruitment.

7. Phyllis Bishop, MD, chief of the division of pediatric gastroenterology at the Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center, was awarded the Paul Parker chair of pediatric gastroenterology.

8. Pharmacists voted Prilosec OTC as the top acid reducer, according to U.S. News & World Report's list of best acid reducers for 2022.

9. Steven Lee-Kong, MD, was named chief of colorectal surgery at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center on Sept. 6.

10. Lori McClintock, wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, died from dehydration due to gastroenteritis after taking a plant supplement.

11. Iterative Scopes, a gastroenterology-focused software company, appointed Shrujal Baxi, MD, chief medical officer.

12. Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates on Sept. 1.

13. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital is adding EndoQuest's surgical robot capable of providing minimally-invasive gastrointestinal surgery using trans-oral or trans-anal methods.

14. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has given a $5 million investment to global gut microbiome research company Bactolife to accelerate technology development.

15. Bioamerica hired Robert Carlson as its new chief commercial officer as it prepares to launch the new InFoods IBS test before the end of the year.

16. Yale New Haven Health System and New England Medical Group opened a new digestive health facility in Westport, Conn.