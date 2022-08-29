Yale New Haven Health System launches digestive health facility

Yale New Haven Health System and New England Medical Group have opened a new digestive health facility in Westport, Conn., according to an Aug. 29 report from Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals.

Benjamin Lerner, MD, a gastroenterologist at Yale Medicine, will be the lead physician at the facility.

The facility will also have additional physicians offering care on a rotating basis.

"This is a great location,” Dr. Lerner told the Journals. "This is a way for me to be part of Yale and not have to be in just New Haven, and I think it really works for patients as well. They get to experience Yale and the specialties available through it but closer to home."