Pharmacists voted Prilosec OTC as the top acid reducer, according to U.S. News & World Report's list of best acid reducers for 2022.

U.S. News used data from industry trade publication Pharmacy Times' survey of 3,028 pharmacists for the 2022 "Drugs & Treatments" guide, which gives pharmacists' recommendations for the top drugs in multiple categories.

Seven best medications for acid reduction:

1. Prilosec OTC

2. Pepcid

3. Nexium 24HR

4. Prevacid 24HR

5. Zantac 360

6. Tagamet HB 200

7. Zegerid OTC