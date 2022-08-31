Brigham and Women's adds gastrointestinal robot

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital is adding EndoQuest's surgical robot capable of providing minimally-invasive gastrointestinal surgery using trans-oral or trans-anal methods.

The Endoluminal Surgical System allows patients to undergo upper and lower gastrointestinal surgery with internal incisions that do not cause scarring, according to an Aug. 31 news release from EndoQuest.

"The EndoQuest System is the world's first fully robotic platform specifically designed for gastrointestinal tract surgery and can enable endoscopists to perform many procedures that are very challenging or not possible today," Christopher Thompson, MD, professor of medicine and director of endoscopy at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said in the release.