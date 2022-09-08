U of Mississippi awards pediatric gastroenterology honor

Phyllis Bishop, MD, chief of the division of pediatric gastroenterology at the Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center, was awarded the Paul Parker chair of pediatric gastroenterology, according to a Sept. 7 report from the Madison County Journal.

Dr. Bishop received her medical degree at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She was given the chair honor due to her leadership, compassion and professionalism, according to the Journal.

"Pediatric gastroenterology is an essential part of care and factors into other specialties," Mary Taylor, MD, professor of pediatrics at the university, said. "The Parker Chair is a well-deserved honor, and we are fortunate to have Dr. Bishop at Children’s of Mississippi."