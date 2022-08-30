Biomerica hires new chief commercial officer ahead of IBS test launch

Bioamerica has hired Robert Carlson as its new chief commercial officer as it prepares to launch the new InFoods IBS test before the end of the year.

The test is currently in clinical trials at several medical centers including Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Houston Methodist Hospital and Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan.

Mr. Carlson will manage logistics of the release, including commercialization strategy and FDA marketing authorization.

The InFoods test involves patient blood collection and looks for immunoreactivity to specific foods.

Physicians can then determine which foods patients should remove from their diets to relieve IBS symptoms.

"We have seen very positive responses from GI physicians about using InFoods IBS as a tool to help patients manage the multiple and challenging symptoms of IBS," Zack Irani, Biomerica's CEO, said in an Aug. 30 press release from the company. "After several years of extensive development, testing, validation and clinical trials of our patented InFoods technology platform, we're excited to now be launching the InFoods IBS test."