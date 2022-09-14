Takeda launches prognostic Crohn's disease blood test

Biopharmaceutical company Takeda has announced the launch of its Cdpath program, which uses a blood test to predict someone's risk for developing Crohn's disease within the next three years, according to a Sept. 14 press release sent to Becker's.

Cdpath will be available for all U.S. physicians and patients can have blood drawn for the test at one of the 2,500 partner locations nationwide.

Cdpath uses patient-specific genetic markers identified in the blood sample, along with patient characteristics, to predict whether a patient has a low, medium or high risk for developing Crohn's.

Physicians can use the report, along with a clinical assessment, to discuss patient options moving forward.

"Having a better understanding of their underlying disease can help patients take a more proactive role in their Crohn’s disease management," Corey Siegel, MD, section chief of gastroenterology and hepatology and co-director of the IBD center at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, said in the release. "For physicians, shared decision-making is a key component to a patient-centric management approach. CDPATH will allow healthcare providers to evaluate the potential variability and complexity of Crohn’s disease for each individual patient, and support a more collaborative approach to managing their patient’s CD."