83bar and Virgo Surgical Video Solutions partner for endoscopy clinical trial recruitment

Patient manager 83bar has partnered with endoscopic video solutions company Virgo Surgical Video Solutions to accelerate clinical trial recruitment.

The two companies partnered to create the new Constellation platform, which combines patient systems and video recording tools.

"This first-of-its-kind patient recruitment platform integrates Virgo's ability to analyze endoscopy videos to identify patients using an industry-recognized artificial intelligence algorithm," Bob Baurys, 83bar's CEO, said in a Sept. 12 press release. "Then, potential candidates receive rapid outreach from the 83bar clinical contact center to educate them about local clinical trial options and screenings based upon specific indication criteria."

The platform has several functions, including analyzing endoscopy videos, identifying qualifying trial patients, providing patient clinical agreements, educating and screening patients and scheduling evaluations.