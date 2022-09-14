Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons extends partnership with video tech provider

The Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons has extended its partnership with Theator, the creator of a video surgical intelligence platform that can analyze surgical video data.

Theator's platform uses AI and computer vision to capture and analyze surgical videos in real time.

The society and Theator originally began the pilot partnership in October 2020.

Since Theator's launch, it has received $39.5 million in series A funding, collaborated with Mayo Clinic and partnered with the Canadian Association of General Surgeons.

"Theator has been a responsive, collaborative partner throughout our initial pilot phase, and they share our belief in innovation to surgical education," Matt Ritter, chair of the organization's education council, said in a Sept. 14 press release. "The performance of the platform and the responsiveness of the development team to meet our needs has been fantastic. We are thrilled to be able to extend our relationship and the use of their Surgical Intelligence Platform as we further develop our video-based assessments."