Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney get colonoscopies on camera

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recorded themselves receiving colonoscopies to raise awareness of increasing colon cancer diagnoses among people younger than 50, CNN reported Sept. 14.

The idea was the result of a bet between the actors stating that if Mr. McElhenney could learn to speak Welsh, Reynolds would undergo a public colonoscopy, according to CNN.

"Rob and I both, we turned 45 this year," Mr. Reynolds said in the video. "And you know, part of being this age is getting a colonoscopy. It's a simple step that could literally — and I mean, literally — save your life."

The video was created in partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Lead From Behind, another colon cancer awareness organization. It showcased the sedation and recovery portions of the procedure.

The colonoscopies resulted in the discovery of a small polyp in Mr. Reynolds' colon and three small polyps in Mr. McElhenney's colon, CNN reported.

"They were not a big deal but certainly a good thing that we found them early and removed them," Leo Treyzon, MD, the gastroenterologist who performed Mr. McElhenney's procedure, said in the video.