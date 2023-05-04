3 ASC chains poised for growth

While ASC giants United Surgical Partners International and SCA Health are seeing huge growth in the last decade, they are not the only companies to keep an eye on.

Here are three ASC chains poised for growth:

Surgery Partners

While Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners is already one of the largest ASC companies by market share, number of centers and number of physicians, the company has seen huge growth in the last year.

The company spent just under $250 million on ASC acquisitions in 2022 and has inked three huge deals since April 28.

The company acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, a physician-owned spine, neck and joint hospital. The company also signed a collaboration agreement with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.

Finally, Surgery Partners and Columbus-based OhioHealth formed a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across Ohio.

ValueHealth

As the healthcare industry continues to opt for value-based models over fee for service, ValueHealth continues to grow.

The Leawood, Kan.-based ASC company is focused on value-based surgical offerings. ValueHealth''s reach spans more than 30 states, with more than 3,000 affiliated physicians and more than 50 ASCs.

Last year, Surgery Partners affiliated with ValueHealth to build ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs across its surgery centers. Surgery Partners will manage and assume ValueHealth's interest in three ASCs and four more in development. Additionally, ValueHealth and NCH Healthcare System are developing a network of ASCs in Southwest Florida with local physicians.

Surgery Center Services of America

Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America is an ASC development company that has developed more than 350 physician-owned centers in the last 30 years.

In February, Surgery Center Services of America had 12 new ASCs that opened in the last year.

Arizona is an ASC hotbed. In 2021, SCSA President Ron Blair told Becker's ASC Review that this growth is due in part to Arizona's ASC history. Many of the new centers are forming from the large inventory of old ASCs that have "run their course."