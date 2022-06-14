Fast facts about ValueHealth

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth, an ASC company focused on value-based surgical offerings, is gaining steam in 2022 with outpatient partnerships.

The company's reach spans more than 30 states, with more than 3,000 affiliated physicians and more than 50 ASCs. ValueHealth also boasts more than 30 health system partners.

Recently, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners affiliated with ValueHealth to build ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs across its surgery centers. Surgery Partners will manage and assume ValueHealth's interest in three ASCs and four more in development.

Additionally, ValueHealth and NCH Healthcare System are developing a network of ASCs in Southwest Florida with local physicians.

Private equity-backed practice management company Orthopedic Care Partners also recently acquired an ownership stake in ValueHealth's ASC in the Villages, Fla.

As value-based care and bundled payments gain momentum in the ASC industry as a means to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient care, ValueHealth is poised for continued growth.