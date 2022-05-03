Surgery Partners, ValueHealth ink partnership

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners is joining with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care.

The companies said in a May 3 news release that the partnership will aim to build new ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs across Surgery Partners' current and in-development locations. Through the agreement, Surgery Partners will also manage and assume ValueHealth's interest in three ASCs and four more in development.

Surgery Partners' growth in orthopedics is expected to synergize with ValueHealth's musculoskeletal-focused programming to create a comprehensive suite of orthopedic services. The partnership will also aim to capitalize on cardiology's migration to outpatient settings.

"This partnership will be an accelerator to expand access to high-value surgical care, which is in heavy demand by employers and patients," Don Bisbee, president and CEO of ValueHealth, said in the release. "Additionally, our specialty service line programs and employer engagement platform will add significant value for physicians who seek to maintain their independence, allowing them to benefit from the quality outcomes they create while generating savings for those who pay for the care."