ASC chains by number of surgery centers

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International is the largest ASC chain by both number of surgery centers and number of physicians. 

Here are nine ASC chains listed by number of centers in their portfolio:

1. United Surgical Partners International: 410

2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 250

3. SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): 320

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 150+

5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 127

6. PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.): 90+

7. Azura Vascular Care (Malvern, Pa.): 72+ 

8. ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 50+

9. Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville): 48+

