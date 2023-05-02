Surgery Partners acquires Kansas spine hospital

Nashville, Tenn. -based Surgery Partners has acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan.

Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital is a physician-owned spine, neck and joint hospital with an on-campus pain center specializing in chronic and acute pain diagnosis and treatment, according to an email shared with Becker's by Merritt Healthcare Advisors, which facilitated the transaction.

The real estate in which the center was located was sold to a third party in a separate transaction, according to Merritt.