Largest ASC chains by number of physicians

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare, is the largest ASC chain in the country by centers and number of physicians.

Here are the largest ASC chains by number of affiliated physicians.

1. United Surgical Partners International: 11,000+ physicians

2. SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): 9,200 physicians

3. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 4,600 physicians

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 3,200 physicians

5. ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 3,000+ physicians

6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): 2,500 physicians