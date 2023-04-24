Top 5 ASC companies by market share in 2023

Around 30 percent of freestanding ASCs are owned and operated by chains, according to the VMG Health 2023 Healthcare M&A Report.

United Surgical Partners International has the largest market share by number of centers in the network. Here is the breakdown of the five companies cornering the market.

1. USPI, part of Tenet Healthcare: 7.3 percent

2. SCA Health, part of Optum: 5.3 percent

3. AmSurg, part of Envision Healthcare: 4.3 percent

4. HCA Healthcare: 2.5 percent

5. Surgery Partners: 2.4 percent

Around 9.1 percent of ASCs are affiliated with other, smaller operators and 70 percent of freestanding ASCs are not part of a larger chain.

"The ASC marketplace continues to be an active transaction arena as major operators consolidate and look for new opportunities in the space," the report concluded.