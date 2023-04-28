OhioHealth, Surgery Partners team up to grow ASC care across the state

Columbus-based OhioHealth and Nashville-based healthcare services company Surgery Partners have formed a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across the state of Ohio, according to an April 28 press release sent to Becker's.

The partnership will start by expanding within the 50 counties OhioHealth currently serves, and eventually growing into the remaining 38 counties.

The partnership aims to build an enhanced experience for patients and foster relationships with surgeons across the state.

It offers physicians the opportunity to have a say in day-to-day operations and long-term strategy, according to the release.

"OhioHealth is already that partner for inpatient as well ambulatory care in more than half of the state of Ohio. However, to support our organization’s desire to grow beyond our traditional geographic areas, to meet patients where they are in their health journey, and to partner with surgeons across the state, we needed the right management partner. We feel Surgery Partners, the leading independent operator of surgical facilities, is the perfect fit," Brian Jepson, president of OhioHealth's central market, said in the release.