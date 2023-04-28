Surgery Partners to manage Intermountain Health ASCs

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Nashville, Tenn.-based healthcare services company Surgery Partners have signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.

Surgery Partners has an outpatient delivery model focused on cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care.

"We have chosen Surgery Partners because the organization is uniquely aligned with Intermountain Health's vision to provide extraordinary care and superior service at an affordable cost. Through this collaboration agreement, Intermountain Health will accelerate our efforts to add more ASCs in the communities we serve and to provide more affordable healthcare options," Dan Liljenquist, Intermountain's chief strategy officer, said in an April 28 press release.