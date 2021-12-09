ValueHealth, Florida health system launch joint venture, plan 2 ASCS

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

ValueHealth and NCH Healthcare System are launching a joint venture to expand access to value-based outpatient surgical care in Southwest Florida, ValueHealth said Dec. 9. 

The joint venture and some local physician partners have already begun planning ASC locations, including a multispecialty ASC in Bonita Springs, Fla., and a hyperspecialty orthopedic ASC on the NCH Baker Hospital downtown campus in Naples, Fla.

The partnership will use Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth's technology that includes patient care management, payer bundles and warranty contracts. Naples-based NCH Healthcare will be integrated into ValueHealth's ASC network of more than 30 health system partners.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast