USPI, Optum and AmSurg moves in 2023

Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, and AmSurg have made big moves in the last year. Here is an overview of what the three ASC operators have done in 2023:

USPI

USPI maintains its status as an industry leader, operating more than 475 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals — the most ASCs of any system.

USPI's number of ASCs has grown 116% since 2011, and it has more than 50 health system partners and more than 20,000 team members. Additionally, USPI increased its assumptions for same-facility case growth from 5 percent to 6 percent in 2023 and plans to pump $250 million into ASC mergers and acquisitions. The company has 30 de novo ASCs in the pipeline. For the nine months ending Sept. 30, USPI hit $2.8 billion in revenue, compared to $2.3 billion for the same period last year.

Despite a slow start, the company said its $1.2 billion acquisition of SurgCenter Development is back on track after facing delays earlier in the year.

USPI President and CEO Brett Brodnax will retire at the end of 2023, after which Andy Johnston will step into both roles.

Twenty-nine ASCs affiliated with USPI made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

Optum

Optum's ASC division, SCA Health, operates more than 320 ASCs and more than 9,200 affiliated physicians.

In the third quarter, the company's revenue per patient increased by 27%, which it attributed to growth in patients treated under value-based payment models and expansion into different levels and types of care. The company has earned $70.8 billion this year to date.

Three of Optum's most expensive deals in 2023 total more than $10.2 billion: In October, Optum's $1.51 billion acquisition of health technology firm EMIS Group was approved by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority. In September, Optum's $3.3 billion acquisition of Amedisys, a home health and hospice provider, was approved, despite currently facing scrutiny from the Justice Department. Finally, LHC Group's 29,000 employees will join Optum as part of UnitedHealth Group's $5.4 billion acquisition of the home health and hospice company.

SCA Health promoted Jason Strauss from president to CEO as former CEO Caitlin Zulla was promoted to CEO of Optum Health's east region.

Seventy-three ASCs owned by SCA Health were named to Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list.

AmSurg

AmSurg has more than 256 ASCs and more than 2,000 affiliated physicians.

ASC operator and physician services company Envision filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, restructuring to deal with $7 billion in outstanding debt. Under the restructuring agreement, AmSurg bought all ASCs held by Envision for $300 million. Pacific Investment Management Co., a creditor, will be AmSurg's new majority owner. The deal is expected to be approved by the court overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings during the fourth quarter of 2023.

AmSurg named Jeff Snodgrass CEO. Mr. Snodgrass was previously president of AmSurg and has been with the company since September 2020. He also previously served as president and CEO of Fresenius Vascular Care & National Cardiology Partners.

Seven ASCs affiliated with AmSurg made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list.