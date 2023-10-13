4 Connecticut ASCs avoid bankruptcy through ownership swap

Four ASCs in Connecticut have been saved from bankruptcy through a change of ownership, Hartford Business reported Oct. 11.

The surgery centers are Wilton Surgery Center, Bloomfield Eye Surgery Center, Connecticut Eye Surgery Center South in Milford and Eastern Connecticut Endoscopy Center in Norwich. The ASCs are all currently owned by Envision Healthcare through its affiliate AmSurg.

Each ASC has filed a certificate-of-nNeed application with Connecticut's Office of Health Strategy for a transfer of ownership.

AmSurg announced Oct. 11 that it will separate from Envision Healthcare in the coming weeks. The news comes five months after Envision filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

All of Envison's ASCs will be part of AmSurg and will no longer have any affiliation with Envision. Pacific Investment Management Co., a creditor, will be AmSurg's new majority owner.

The deal is expected to be approved by the court during the fourth quarter of 2023.

AmSurg owns more than 250 surgical centers in 34 states.