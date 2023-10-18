29 USPI ASCs among America's best 

Twenty-nine ASCs affiliated with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.
The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state, and groups facilites in the remaining states into four regions. Read the full methodology here.
Arizona
Dignity Health St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center (Phoenix)
Camp Lowell Surgery Center (Tucson)
Carondelet Foothills Surgery Center (Tucson)
California
Desert Care Network-El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)
Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center (Encinitas)
Colorado
Harvard Park Surgery Center (Denver)
Florida
South Florida Surgery Center (South Miami)
Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa
Surgery Center of Ft. Lauderdale (Lauderdale Lakes)
Broward Specialty Surgical Center (Hollywood)
Delray Beach Surgery Center
SurgCenter Pinellas (Largo)
Illinois
River North Sameday Surgery (Chicago)
Silver Cross Surgery Center (New Lenox)
Louisiana
Advanced Surgery Center of Metairie
Maryland
Leonardtown Surgery Center
Missouri
Surgery Center of Columbia
Nevada
Durango Outpatient Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
New Jersey
Endoscopy Center of Bergen County (Paramus)
Somerset Ambulatory Surgical Center (Somerville)
Oklahoma
Memorial Surgery Center (Tulsa)
Oregon
East Portland Surgery Center
Pennsylvania
Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center
South Carolina
Carolina Surgical Center (Rock Hill)
Tennessee
Middle Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center (Murfreesboro)
Saint Thomas Surgery Center-Midtown (Nashville)
Texas
Northwest Surgery Center (Austin)
Medical Park Tower Surgery Center (Austin)
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Greater Heights (Houston)