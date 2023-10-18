29 USPI ASCs among America's best 

Twenty-nine ASCs affiliated with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state, and groups facilites in the remaining states into four regions. Read the full methodology here.

Arizona

Dignity Health St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center (Phoenix)

Camp Lowell Surgery Center (Tucson)

Carondelet Foothills Surgery Center (Tucson)

California

Desert Care Network-El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)

Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center (Encinitas)

Colorado

Harvard Park Surgery Center (Denver)

Florida

South Florida Surgery Center (South Miami)

Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa

Surgery Center of Ft. Lauderdale (Lauderdale Lakes)

Broward Specialty Surgical Center (Hollywood)

Delray Beach Surgery Center

SurgCenter Pinellas (Largo)

Illinois

River North Sameday Surgery (Chicago)

Silver Cross Surgery Center (New Lenox)

Louisiana

Advanced Surgery Center of Metairie

Maryland

Leonardtown Surgery Center

Missouri

Surgery Center of Columbia

Nevada

Durango Outpatient Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

New Jersey

Endoscopy Center of Bergen County (Paramus)

Somerset Ambulatory Surgical Center (Somerville)

Oklahoma

Memorial Surgery Center (Tulsa)

Oregon

East Portland Surgery Center

Pennsylvania

Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center

South Carolina

Carolina Surgical Center (Rock Hill)

Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center (Murfreesboro)

Saint Thomas Surgery Center-Midtown (Nashville)

Texas

Northwest Surgery Center (Austin)

Medical Park Tower Surgery Center (Austin)

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Greater Heights (Houston)