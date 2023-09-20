USPI's grip on the ASC industry: 5 stats 

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, Tenet Healthcare's surgery center arm, is the largest ASC chain in the country.

Here are five stats illustrating the company's dominance:

1. As of 2023, USPI has more than 475 ASCs. Its nearest competitor, SCA Health, has 320.

2. USPI's number of ASCs has grown 116 percent since 2011, outpacing AmSurg's number of ASCs in 2019.

3. USPI's growth began to skyrocket in 2021, when Tenet said it would acquire more than 90 ASCs from SurgCenter Development for approximately $1.2 billion.

4. This year, USPI has added 15 ASCs total — it added 12 ASCs in the second quarter of 2023 and has more than 30 centers either in syndication stages or under construction.

5. USPI plans to pump $250 million into ASC mergers and acquisitions.