How the 6 biggest ASC chains have grown since 2011

Patsy Newitt  

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International's number of ASCs has grown by 116 percent since 2011, according to a Jan. 23 report from VMG Health. 

VMG Health's numbers are estimates from publicly available data, according to the report. 

Here is how the six largest ASC companies have grown since 2011:

  

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

USPI

204

213

215

214

249

239

244

255

264

310

430

440

AmSurg

223

240

235

243

257

260

263

261

258

250

250

260

SCA Health

145

150

167

185

185

197

205

219

186

230

250

260

HCA Healthcare

116

112

124

124

116

118

119

123

125

120

145

150

Surgery Partners

11

50

50

50

96

99

104

109

119

110

110

145

SurgCenter Development

56

113

121

121

130

106

106

125

200

156

-

-

