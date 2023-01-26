How the 6 biggest ASC chains have grown since 2011

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International's number of ASCs has grown by 116 percent since 2011, according to a Jan. 23 report from VMG Health.
VMG Health's numbers are estimates from publicly available data, according to the report.
Here is how the six largest ASC companies have grown since 2011:
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
USPI
|
204
|
213
|
215
|
214
|
249
|
239
|
244
|
255
|
264
|
310
|
430
|
440
|
AmSurg
|
223
|
240
|
235
|
243
|
257
|
260
|
263
|
261
|
258
|
250
|
250
|
260
|
SCA Health
|
145
|
150
|
167
|
185
|
185
|
197
|
205
|
219
|
186
|
230
|
250
|
260
|
HCA Healthcare
|
116
|
112
|
124
|
124
|
116
|
118
|
119
|
123
|
125
|
120
|
145
|
150
|
Surgery Partners
|
11
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
96
|
99
|
104
|
109
|
119
|
110
|
110
|
145
|
SurgCenter Development
|
56
|
113
|
121
|
121
|
130
|
106
|
106
|
125
|
200
|
156
|
-
|
-