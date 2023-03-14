5 things to know about SCA Health's new CEO

SCA Health has promoted Jason Strauss from president to CEO, as former CEO Caitlin Zulla was promoted to CEO of Optum Health's east region.

Here are five things to know:

1. Mr. Strauss has spent more than 15 years with the Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC chain.

2. He has worked as SCA Health's COO, group president, vice president of operations and director of operations, among other positions.

3. Prior to joining SCA Health, he served as director of revenue reporting at HealthSouth for the inpatient, outpatient, and surgery divisions.

4. Mr. Strauss told Becker's in 2019 that he began to appreciate the correlation between his work as an analyst and the quality of patient care after an incident in which a member of his family was given the wrong medication in the emergency room and it nearly took their life.

"On a professional level, what's most significant to me is the velocity of change I've seen across the country and the general awareness of ASCs by patients, health plans, and state and federal government leaders," he said.

5. SCA Health has more than 320 surgical facilities and 9,200 physicians in its network. The company serves around 1.43 million patients per year.