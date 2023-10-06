The state of ASC chains: 10 numbers 

ASC chains are growing as the industry increasingly consolidates. Here are 10 key statistics on the state of ASC chains:

1. Here are the 10 biggest ASC chains by number of centers:

United Surgical Partners International (Dallas): 475+

SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): 320

AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 256

HCA Healthcare (Nashville): 150+

Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 127

PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.): 90+

Azura Vascular Care (Malvern, Pa.): 72+

ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 50+

Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville): 48+

American Vision Partners (Phoenix): 20+

2. Here are the six largest ASC chains by number of affiliated physicians:

USPl: 11,000+ physicians

SCA Health: 9,200 physicians

Surgery Partners: 4,600 physicians

HCA Healthcare: 3,200 physicians

ValueHealth: 3,000+ physicians

SurgCenter Development: 2,500 physicians

3.The number of ASCs under partnership by a national operator increased from 1,752 to 1,804 from 2021 to 2022, according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health.

4. According to the same report, around 70 percent of ASCs remain independent as of 2022.

5. USPI, AmSurg, SCA Health, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners saw an increase of about 511 centers since 2011.

6. The five largest ASC chains account for around 22 percent of the market.

7. USPI's portfolio of ASCs has grown 116 percent since 2011, outpacing AmSurg's number of ASCs in 2019.

8. USPI's operating revenue hit $942 million in the second quarter of 2023.

9. Optum, parent company of SCA Health, saw a 25 percent increase in revenue in the second quarter to $56.3 billion.

10. Surgery Partners reported $667.6 million in second quarter revenue, up 8.5 percent year over year.