Meet AmSurg's new CEO

AmSurg has named Jeff Snodgrass as CEO, according to a Nov. 4 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Snodgrass, who was previously president of AmSurg, has been with the company since September 2020. He previously served as president and CEO of Fresenius Vascular Care & National Cardiology Partners from April 2013 to September 2020.

He also has experience in finance roles at other companies, including inVentiv Health, Merck Research Laboratories and Merck.

AmSurg has more than 250 surgery centers in 34 states and Washington, D.C.