What to know about future USPI President Andy Johnston

Brett Brodnax, president and CEO of Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, will retire at the end of 2023 and is expected to be replaced by Andy Johnston.

Mr. Johnston has since returned to USPI as its chief administrative officer, according to a Jan. 19 news release from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, USPI's parent company.

Here are three things to know about Mr. Johnston, pulled from his LinkedIn and his biography from his time at Plano, Texas-based dialysis provider U.S. Renal Care.

1. From May 2020 to March 2021, he served as chief operating officer of U.S. Renal Care, which boasts a portfolio of 26,000 patients and 400 facilities.

2. Mr. Johnston previously worked at USPI from 2001 to 2020. His roles during that tenure included chief development officer, chief operating officer for the East and group president of operations.

3. Before USPI, he served vice president of clinic operations at OrthoLink Physicians Corp. and executive director of Vail, Colo.-based Steadman Hawkins Clinic.